Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has been officially declared a fully literate state, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu making the announcement during a celebratory event attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, and other dignitaries.

CM Sukhu, in his address, said, "At the time of independence, the entire country was known as illiterate, and Himachal's literacy rate was just 7 per cent. After 78 years of independence, Himachal has become a fully literate state."

"For this, congratulations to everyone. My mother had studied up to the fifth grade, my father up to the seventh, but they were hardworking and educated us. I also worked hard and reached the position of Chief Minister," he added.

He criticised the previous BJP government, saying, "Before our government, the standard of public education had fallen sharply despite having good teachers and facilities. During the BJP's tenure, many wrong decisions were taken regarding education. Our government has made several changes, and in the next five years, we will change the face of school education. Our government will reduce the pressure on teachers." Said Sukhu.

On the contentious "higher pay rider" issue, CM Sukhu announced, "The Finance Department's notification will be revoked, and the government will consider implementing it for new recruitments." Earlier in the day, delegations from the Non-Gazetted Employees Federation and the Secretariat Employees Federation met the Chief Minister, apprising him of the financial loss the notification would cause employees. The CM assured them the matter would be considered.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Himachal, CM Sukhu said, "We have expectations from the PM's visit. Tomorrow in Dharamshala, we will give a presentation to him on the damage caused by the disaster. We have demanded a special package from the Centre. PM Modi will personally assess the damage tomorrow. We will also request changes in the rules related to forest land for building houses. So far, Himachal has suffered losses worth ₹5,000 crore."

He added that on September 11, he would attend a meeting in Delhi with the Finance Commission. "I will present Himachal's financial situation to the Commission and seek additional assistance in view of the disaster losses," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said, "Today is a day of pride and a historic day for Himachal. On May 5, 1988, Rajiv Gandhi launched the National Literacy Mission. The Ernakulam district in Kerala was the first to be declared a literate district, and soon after, Himachal Pradesh became the second literate state after Kerala."

"Today, the CM will declare Himachal as fully literate. It has taken nearly three decades to achieve this milestone. Education has now become a priority for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Four points for literacy have been defined, and now the focus will shift towards digital, financial, and legal literacy," he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur called it a golden day in the state's history. "This is the result of the contribution of all residents of the state and all previous governments. In 1947, Himachal's literacy rate was only 7 per cent, and women's literacy was just 2 per cent. Today, Himachal ranks number one in the country in literacy rate among 28 states and 8 union territories, with a literacy rate of 99.30 per cent," he said.

"The Himachal government spends 17 to 18 per cent of the total state budget on education. When our government was formed, I never imagined I would get this department. I have an emotional connection with education. We have taken many major steps in the field of education. During the previous government, Himachal was ranked 21st in the country in education; we faced big challenges but overcame them with collective effort. Policy changes have shown good results, and Himachal now ranks well on all parameters of education in the country. The state will move forward only when all teachers work with dedication," he added. (ANI)

