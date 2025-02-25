Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh Rohit Thakur on Tuesday defended Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's recent private visit to the Maldives, countering criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The opposition has accused the CM of undertaking a foreign trip at the expense of the government, but Thakur dismissed these claims, saying that the BJP's remarks reflect a narrow mindset.

Also Read | Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025: State Economy Doubled to INR 6 Lakh Crore Under BJP Rule, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"The Chief Minister's trip was a private visit, and BJP leaders should refrain from making unnecessary comments. Do BJP leaders never go on personal trips? Their statements only reflect their narrow mentality," Thakur said speaking to ANI.

Thakur further emphasized that the education sector in Himachal Pradesh has also seen international exposure, with students and teachers visiting foreign countries to improve learning quality.

Also Read | Sajjan Kumar Gets Lifer: Delhi Court Awards Life-Term Imprisonment to Former Congress MP in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case.

"In the past, foreign trips were reserved for politicians and bureaucrats under vote-bank-driven projects. However, we have ensured that teachers and students get the opportunity. Last year, 118 teachers visited foreign countries for learning experiences, and this year, around 150 teachers are also going abroad. Students from all over the state, including remote areas, are benefiting from these educational exposure trips," he further said.

The Education Minister also addressed the state's financial crisis, pointing out that the current government inherited a huge debt burden from the previous BJP regime.

"The state had to pay Rs18,000 crore in interest on loans taken by the previous BJP government. In its last year in power (2022), the BJP government announced schemes worth thousands of crores and took additional loans. Himachal Pradesh is currently burdened with a debt of Rs 75,000 crore due to BJP's tenure. Despite our financial challenges, we have not yet received Rs 9,500 crore in post-disaster assessment funds," Thakur further said.

He further criticized the BJP for failing to support Himachal Pradesh despite its claims of a "double-engine government."

"When the double-engine government was in power, financial support was better. Now, we have suffered losses worth Rs 15,000 crore, and BJP should rise above partisan politics and focus on the state's welfare. We hope the central government helps Himachal's development instead of playing politics," he said.

Thakur also spoke about significant educational reforms undertaken by the state government.

"All budget-related details will be presented in the upcoming session. Over the past two years, we have consistently strengthened the education department. The consolidation process, which started in 2023, is being expanded. In the first phase, we focused on elementary education; now, we are working on higher education, including colleges and senior secondary schools," he said.

The government has de-notified and merged under-enrolled schools to improve efficiency. "In 2023-24, 1,094 elementary schools were de-notified, including 675 schools with zero enrolment. Similarly, 21 colleges have fewer than 100 students, while many senior secondary schools have only 25 students in Class 12. A proposal will be brought to the Cabinet to merge such schools with nearby institutions, converting them into high schools," said Thakur.

He also announced a continuation of the transfer ban for teachers, citing its impact on students' education.

"Teacher transfers directly affect students' learning. In the past, mid-session transfers led to a decline in education quality, as students were left without teachers. To prevent this, mid-session transfers have been stopped," he further said.

Furthermore, the government is hiring nursery-trained teachers (NTTs) to strengthen primary education.

"Recruitment of new NTTs for primary schools has begun. We are also making improvements in various educational projects," Thakur added.

Thakur highlighted the success of the "Star Project," launched in 2020 under BJP rule, which remained underutilized during their tenure.

"During BJP's time, only 15% of the total project budget was used, and never exceeded 60 per cent in any given year. However, in the past two years under our government, we have utilized 75 per cent of the funds, directly benefiting students and improving education quality," Thakur added.

With these reforms, the Himachal Pradesh government aims to improve education quality and ensure efficient utilization of resources, despite financial challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)