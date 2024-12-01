Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the Principal's Conference organised by the Department of Higher Education at Peterhoff, Shimla, on Saturday evening, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to introduce a ranking system for educational institutions. This initiative aims to ensure self-assessment and auditing of institutions, enabling them to identify their strengths and weaknesses. He stated that institutions with higher rankings would be rewarded with performance-based grants.

The Chief Minister also released the grading of libraries in government degree colleges and Sanskrit colleges. He emphasised the state government's commitment to bringing positive changes across all government sectors, aiming for systemic transformation. A new numerical-based online system for recording Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) will soon replace the existing format, which is expected to bring numerous benefits, the statement added.

He mentioned that the government plans to enhance the financial and administrative powers of college principals to promote decentralisation within the education department. This approach would ensure good governance and the timely completion of various tasks. Additionally, principals will be empowered to provide financial assistance to needy students. Postgraduate courses will be introduced in Sanskrit colleges, and efforts will be made to strengthen district-level colleges and support institutions in remote areas based on their needs. The Chief Minister added that the government is working on implementing an hourly-based teaching concept to address the scarcity of teaching staff and is also ensuring the regular recruitment of teachers.

Sukhu also spoke about plans to develop integrated sports complexes in all assembly constituencies and introduce BEd courses in colleges with adequate infrastructure. He stated that the upcoming financial year would witness significant reforms in the education sector, focusing on strengthening institutions to provide quality education. He stressed the importance of quality education, noting that degrees hold no value without it. Innovative steps are also being taken to modernise medical education and promote the latest medical technologies, with Rs 500 crore allocated to the sector this year, the statement said.

In primary education, the government is ensuring optimal utilisation of available resources and has introduced English-medium instruction from Class 1, benefiting students, particularly in rural areas. Modern libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established at district, sub-divisional, and panchayat levels, with 493 libraries planned in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 88 crore.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to providing qualitative, inclusive, equitable, futuristic, and technology-driven education to students. He also discussed various initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Government Day-Boarding Schools, the YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, and the implementation of the National Education Policy, the statement said.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur underlined the government's dedication to strengthening the education sector under Sukhu's leadership. He noted significant strides in improving infrastructure and filling vacant positions in educational institutions. During the two-year tenure of the current government, approximately 15,000 teaching posts have been created and are being filled in phases. Notably, the state cabinet approved the recruitment of 5,800 teachers in a single meeting. Modern courses are being introduced to align with global education standards, and region-specific curricula are being considered to enhance employability and economic growth, the statement said.

The Education Minister encouraged principals to share constructive suggestions for strengthening the education sector. He assured them that the state government would extend full support to implement productive reforms.

Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar stressed the importance of prioritising student welfare while implementing the National Education Policy. He highlighted the need to design institutional buildings based on regional requirements and urged principals to work continuously towards improving educational standards.

Director of Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma provided detailed insights into the various aspects of the conference, while academicians presented on diverse topics.

Educationalist Nisha, Kamayani Bisht, Additional Director of Education Harish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University Mandi Professor Lalit Kumar, and Vice-Chancellor of Technical University Hamirpur Shashi Kumar Dhiman gave presentations on various subjects.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq, Vice-Chancellors of various universities, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council Prof. Sarvjot Singh Behl, academicians, and senior officers were present at the conference, the statement added. (ANI)

