Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 1.23 kilograms of Charas on Thursday.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu said, "1.23 kg cannabis was recovered yesterday at Fozal village, during the special drive on the basis of input of drug supply and smuggling".

On receiving the input of smuggling, a patrolling team from Patlikuhal Police Station was dispatched to the areas surrounding Kullu, Raisan, Dobhi, Fozal, and Neri to look for intoxicants.

According to police, during the patrol, a person 26 years of age, coming on foot from Neri's side, turned his back on seeing the police at a distance of some 10-12 steps. He then started running with a carry bag in his hand. This raised suspicion.

On being apprehended, the 26-year-old accused told that his name was Kehar Singh and that he was a resident of village Galang, Fojal Taha, district Kullu.

On inspecting the carry bag, the Police found a black, solid substance, individually wrapped in plastic packing. The substance was found to be cannabis and weighed 1.238 kilos.

Police have seized the packet with 1.23 kilos of charas, and Kehar Singh has also been arrested.

A case has been filed on the accused, and further inquiry is underway. (ANI)

