Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) Every fifth sample has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection as the positivity rate climbed to 21.67 per cent in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to the data provided by the state health department.

The state reported 1,774 new COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 82,876 and the death toll to 1,241, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said, citing official data updated till 7 pm.

He said 1,774 of total 8,189 samples taken for testing were found to be COVID-19 positive on Thursday which amounts to the positivity rate of 21.67 per cent.

Six deaths were reported in Mandi, five in Kangra, two each in Sirmaur, Shimla and Hamirpur and one in Bilaspur, he added.

Among the districts, Kangra tops the list with 13,735 cases so far, followed by Shimla (13,027), Mandi (12,340), Solan (10,672), Una (5,871), Sirmaur (5,492), Kullu (5,304), Hamirpur (5,133), Bilaspur (4,350), Chamba (3,675), Lahaul-Spiti (1,690) and Kinnaur (1,587).

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 309 in Shimla, 286 in Kangra, 153 in Mandi, 94 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 85 in Solan, 62 in Hamirpur, 55 in Chamba, 49 in Sirmaur, 29 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur and 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, Jindal said.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 11,859.

Also, 689 more patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 69,747, the official added.

Meanwhile, 14,37,514 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till April 22, while 12,72,730 people got their first dose and 1,64,784 people were administered the second shots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)