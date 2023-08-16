New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed decisions taken by the Cabinet as landmark and visionary.

The Union cabinet, under the chairmanship of prime minister Narendra Modi, approved packages and funds for various sectors like the Information Technology (IT), Railways, traditional artisans and craftsmen and for ushering in environment friendly urban mobility.

"In a landmark decision promoting green urban mobility, PM @narendramodi Ji-led Union Cabinet approved the ?57,613 crore PM-eBus Sewa today. The scheme will roll out 10,000 new electric buses in 169 cities enabling seamless and environment-friendly commuting," Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He said the railways was put in the "driving seat" of economic growth as the Cabinet approved seven new railway expansion projects worth Rs 32,500 crore.

"This will add another 2339 km to the existing network of railways ensuring equitable distribution of the benefits of growth among regions. My gratitude to Modi Ji for this visionary initiative," he wrote.

Shah added that the Cabinet approved a "major package" worth Rs 14,903 crore for the Digital India Program.

"It will reinforce India's IT prowess by training 2.65 lakh individuals in IT security, upskilling 6.25 lakh IT professionals, enabling Digilocker and developing cyber security tools," Shah said.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Yojna' will help small workers to start their own business along with skill development, Shah said, adding it will give a new height to country's traditional skill abilities.

He thanked the PM for bringing in the scheme that will benefit 30 lakh families.

