Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): A terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with the police in orchards of the Shirmal area of Shopian on Wednesday.

The terrorist identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat was active since September 2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases, said the police in an official statement.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 178Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Shirmal area.

As per the police, he was given the opportunity to surrender, however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Arms and ammunition including one pistol with magazine, one grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes. During the search operation one hideout was busted and later on destroyed.

In this connection police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

The police urged people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any. (ANI)

