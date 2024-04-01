Kamrup (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): After experiencing dry and hot weather for the past few weeks, heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc in parts of Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday.

Several houses were damaged, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district due to the severe hailstorm on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court As ED Custody Ends Today.

The hailstorms and rains hit the Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra villages of the Nagarbera area. Road connectivity was also disrupted after uprooted trees blocked the roads in the area.

An affected person in the Nagarbera area said that the rains and storm not only damaged his house but also caused injuries to his wife, and daughter.

Also Read | Apple Ecosystem Employed Over 1.5 Lakh People Directly Since Approval of PLI Scheme in 2021, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"My house was damaged and many other houses in our locality were also damaged. Many families of Naitor Udla, Kalyanpur, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, Lahotari, and Nagarbera have been badly affected. My wife and daughter were busy cooking when a bunch of trees hit my house due to the storm and injured both my wife and daughter," said the affected person.

"Later I rushed them to the hospital for their treatment. I am economically very poor and I have no money to repair my house. I am a daily wage labourer. I request the government to help me," the affected person pleaded.

Another affected person in the Nagarbera area complained of damage to his house in the rains accompanied by the storm and said, "My house has been severely damaged due to the rains and hails last night. Several trees have also been uprooted in the area." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)