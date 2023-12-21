New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India on Thursday said its "core" issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India also hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.

The core issue remains the space being given to the separatists and anti-India elements, Bagchi said.

The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India strongly rejected the charges.

