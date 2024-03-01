Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid -- the managing body of the grand mosque here -- Friday expressed hope the judiciary would uphold justice and ensure the restoration of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's religious and civil rights.

In a statement, the Anjuman said Mirwaiz was once again prohibited from offering Friday prayers and delivering sermons at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city as he was not allowed to move out of his Nigeen residence.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kashmir Valley on March 7, First Since Article 370 Abrogation.

"Yesterday, authorities informed Anjuman that Mirwaz would be allowed to come to Jamia for the Friday prayers and sermon, but this morning they reneged on their promise and again put him under house detention," the statement said.

The managing body said Mirwaiz is being "unjustly prevented" from carrying out his religious duties.

Also Read | Chetak Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Farm Fields in Rajasthan.

"This restriction not only impedes on his fundamental rights but also on the rights of the community members who benefit from his teachings. Despite repeated appeals to authorities for his release from all quarters, it is falling on deaf ears," it said.

The Anjuman said it places its hopes in the judicial system to uphold justice, ensure restoration of Mirwaiz's religious and civil rights, as the matter is scheduled for hearing in court on March 6.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on February 21 gave "last and final opportunity" to the Union Territory administration to file a reply to a petition filed by Mirwaiz -- who heads Hurriyat Conference -- against curbs on his movement.

The court was hearing a writ petition by Mirwaiz which was filed early last year to seek his release from his over-four-year house detention following abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

While Mirwaiz was released in September last year and allowed to pray at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks, he was however detained again in the wake of protests against Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.

The Anjuman urged the court to recognise the "gravity of this matter" and allow Mirwaiz to visit the mosque on Fridays, ensuring that "the government ceases its interference in religious practices".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)