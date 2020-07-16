Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Bihar Police arrested a guard for allegedly raping a minor at the COVID19 quarantine centre of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The accused has been identified as one Mahesh Prasad, who had been was working as a guard at PMCH for the last 3 months.

According to police, the incident took place on July 8, when the victim arrived at PMCH for treatment and guard raped her in the night. The police registered the case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused on Wednesday, based on the statement of the girl.

Bihar State Women Commission President Dilmani Mishra while speaking to ANI said that medical report of the girl will be available in two-three days.

"Police have arrested the accused. We have taken cognizance of the incident. It is a very serious matter. The medical report of the girl will be available in two-three days. The accused must be punished for his act," she said.

However, the accused Mahesh Prasad claimed that he is innocent.

"I have not done any illicit act. Police have seized my mobile, they can check the call recordings and other details. I have been working here for the past 3 months. I am from Danapur. I did not rape anyone," he said. (ANI)

