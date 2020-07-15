Sachin Pilot said, "I’m not joining BJP" to ANI. I’m not joining BJP: Sachin Pilot to ANI pic.twitter.com/DhbVJs2X4b— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020 Spike of 29,429 #COVID19 cases & 582 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Spike of 29,429 #COVID19 cases & 582 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.



Total positive cases stand at 9,36,181 including 3,19,840 active cases, 5,92,032 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,309 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/Fr3grdVwDs— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020 Coronavirus cases in India increased to 9,36,181. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 24,309. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (in file pic), Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of the three services will attend a special Defence Acquisition Council meeting today, to speed up the procurement of required weapons systems and ammunition for the armed forces. Sachin Pilot, other rebel Congress MLAs issued disqualification notice by Rajasthan Speaker, they have been asked to respond by Friday. NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). #UPDATE NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). #Uttarakhand https://t.co/cM8AqvVYYX pic.twitter.com/u4VAMsRPnj— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020 Based on a complaint of the wife of deceased BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a murder case under section 302 IPC (Indian Penal Code). Several persons examined, including the 2 mentioned in the suicide note: Sources

Mumbai, July 15: Sachin Pilot was removed as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and state Congress chief after he skipped the second Congress meeting on Wednesday. Soon after being sacked by Congress as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter to MLA from Tonk. He will be addressing the media today at 10 am.

Sanjay Jha was suspended from the Congress party for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline" on Tuesday. Back in June, Jha was removed as a Congress spokesperson, days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on World Youth Skills Day 2020 on Wednesday. In the other big news, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is back in picture amid the revolt led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot against the Congress-led government in the state. Raje would be attending a key meeting called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in Jaipur at 11 am.

