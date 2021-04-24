Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana were given e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Modi launched virtually the distribution of e-property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme on the National Panchayati Raj Day.

Chief ministers of eight states and a large number of local body representatives were also connected to the event virtually. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala joined the programme from Chandigarh.

The SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the prime minister on April 24 last year as a central sector scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

On the occasion, Modi also conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 under various categories.

Panchayats of seven districts were given National Level Panchayat Awards, according to a Haryana government release.

Ambala district got the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for 2019-20.

Pataudi block of Gurugram district, Siwan block of Kaithal district and panchayat of village Kahnaur in Rohtak district, Shamri Lochab village of Sonipat district and panchayat of village Naryala in Faridabad district were also awarded with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar.

Badhana gram panchayat of Jind District received the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar.

Mirzapur panchayat of Gurugram district was awarded with the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for preparing the village development plan in advance, while the 'Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat Award -2021' was awarded to Kahnaur Panchayat of Rohtak district.

