Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A ruckus was created outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Shimla after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree after 28 days in the Kasumpati area adjacent to the city.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek, a student of Class 12.

According to the police, on the morning of May 27, information was received that the body of Abhishek was found hanging from a tree just 100 meters away from the Kasumpati police post.

"This was reported to police on Saturday after a woman working in the residential area near the chowki felt a strong foul smell. The smell was strange, so she informed the police after which his body was found," police said.

The relatives of the deceased said that Abhishek had some physical problems, and he was undergoing treatment.

The family of the deceased have expressed the possibility of murder.

After this, the police took the body into custody, collected evidence and the body was taken for postmortem to IGMC, they added.

The SP of Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi handed over the investigation of the case to the team of officers headed over by the DSP level officers along with other officers who were included in the investigation team.

"A team of police officers will investigate the case on all other aspects including murder, love affairs and drugs. The things on allegations of the family members will also be investigated,' Shimla SP said.

He said that only after the postmortem report, the real cause of death will be revealed.

According to the information given by the Shimla Police, 17-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Bali Koti village of Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district, was last seen on April 29 at around 9.30 am near Rani Ground in Kasumpti area of Shimla and on the same day, a missing report was registered in Chhota Shimla police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

