Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the newly constructed Parliament building, showcasing breathtaking artwork and featuring remarkable features such as the ceremonial sceptre called 'Sengol.' The construction of this magnificent complex, which cost Rs. 971 crores, is a testament to India's progress and embodies the aspirations of its 1.35 billion citizens. The new Parliament building serves as a significant component of the ambitious Central Vista project undertaken by the Modi government. New Parliament Building Inauguration: May ‘Temple of Democracy’ Continue Strengthening India’s Development Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi on Saturday met Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu at his official residence in Delhi. Adheenam seers, who arrived in New Delhi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, handed over the iconic ‘Sengol’ to PM Modi. “I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the new Parliament building. This ‘Sengol’ will remind us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public,” Modi said. New Parliament Building: PM Narendra Modi Shares Video of New Sansad Bhavan, Says Will Make Every Indian Proud.

New Parliament Facts:

The new Parliament House is designed with a unique triangular shape, optimising space utilisation and providing efficient functionality.

The Rajya Sabha, inspired by the national flower, the lotus, will have 348 seats, with provisions for future increases in the number of members.

The Lok Sabha, taking inspiration from India's national bird, the peacock, will have an expanded seating capacity of 888 seats, accommodating nearly three times the current capacity. Additionally, it will be equipped to accommodate 1,272 seats for joint sessions.

A prominent addition to the new Parliament House is the Constitutional Hall, located at the center of the complex, serving as a significant space within the building. Unlike the old Parliament House, the new complex will not include a Central Hall.

The earthquake-resistant construction of the new building is designed to withstand strong shocks, considering the increased earthquake risk in Delhi.

Modern facilities, including multimedia displays in front of each seat, will be provided to enhance the legislative experience and facilitate communication for members of Parliament.

The construction of the new Parliament House adopts eco-friendly practices, utilising green materials, energy-saving devices, rainwater harvesting, and solar power generation systems.

Committee rooms will be increased in number and equipped with advanced audio-visual systems to support parliamentary committee functions.

Dedicated media facilities will be available, offering 530 seats for media personnel, while galleries will allow the general public to observe parliamentary proceedings with a clear view from every seat. These features collectively contribute to the enhanced and efficient functioning of the new Parliament House.

However, several opposition parties, including Congress, AAP, TMC, DMK, NCP, etc., have decided to boycott the inauguration event for the new Parliament building, asserting that it should be conducted by President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the attendees of the ceremony are political parties affiliated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having a combined strength of 394 Members of Parliament (MPs) in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Additionally, other NDA constituents such as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) with 15 MPs and the National People's Party from Meghalaya with two MPs, among others, will also be present.

