Kollam (Ker), June 22 (PTI): Amid outrage over the death of a 24 year-old Keralite woman at her husband's house under suspicious circumstances, police on Tuesday arrested him on a complaint by her family, alleging torture and harassment for dowry.

Vismaya,an Ayurveda medical student, was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district on Monday.

Her parents and brother had alleged torture and harassment by her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, over dowry.

The woman's father alleged that his daughter would never commit suicide and it was a case of murder.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said on Tuesday that the incident has shaken the conscience of people of the state.

He assured of stringent legal action against those allegedly involved in the incidents that led to the woman's death.

The State Transport Department has suspended Kumar from service.

Police said Kumar was taken into custody last night on the basis of her family's complaint.

His arrest was recorded on Tuesday after interrogation.

He has been charged under IPC Section 304B (Dowry Death) and other relevant sections, a senior police officer told PTI.

Other legal measures will be taken against Kumar after getting the post-mortem report, he said.

Police said Kumar would be produced before the court and his custody will be sought later as more investigation is required.

The role of his relatives in the incident would also be probed, police said.

Condemning the incident, Behera saidInspector General of Police Harshitha Attalluri will head the investigation, involving all senior police officials.

"It is a very sad incident which has affected the conscience of Kerala.

Such incidents are very rare in our society, which is a tolerant and advanced society", he said in a statement.

The Kerala Women's Commission on Wednesday took a case on its own in the incident and directed the Kollam Rural SP to submit a report.

Commission member Shahida Kamal visited Vismaya's house in Kaithode near Nilamel in the district and took the statement of her parents and brother.

The role of Kumar's family members in the incident will also be investigated, the commission said.

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent a series of WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment she was suffering from Kumar over dowry.

She had also sent photos of the wounds and marks of beatings on her body which she suffered during the recent severe physical torture from Kumar, the relatives alleged.

In her WhatsApp chat, which her family shared with the media, Vismaya alleged that her husband did not like the car gifted by her father as dowry and used to thrash her over that.

The woman also alleged that she was dragged by her hair and stamped on the face over dowry, especially over the car by Kumar.

He used to verbally abuse her father, saying that he deserved more dowry according to his stature but got only very little, the woman also charged in the chat.

Her father Thrivikraman Nair said the family had given 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh car as dowry to Kumar during their wedding in 2020.

"But he did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh as cash instead. As I said it was not possible, he used to torture my daughter.

He had beaten Vismaya in front of us after coming to our home during midnight last January," an emotional Nair told a TV channel yesterday.

