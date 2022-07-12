Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.

Also Read | Presidential Elections 2022: ‘Shiv Sena To Support NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu’, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his twitter handle.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra for Fifth Consecutive Day; IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar, Nashik, and Pune.

Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)