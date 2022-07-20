New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari addressed the Eastern Air Command's personnel on the Agnipath scheme during the last two days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

The IAF had conducted the online registration process under the scheme from June 24 to July 5 and it received 7.5 lakh applications.

Under the Agnipath scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was on a two-day visit to all major IAF bases in Eastern Air Command AoR (Area of Responsibility). During the visit, he addressed all Air Warriors on the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme," the IAF said on Twitter.

