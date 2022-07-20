New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief J P Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said.

The party also plans to celebrate an anticipated "landmark victory" of NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal to be elected on the post of President of India, across the country, particularly in tribal pockets, sources said.

The roadshow is scheduled to start from Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said.

The roadshow will conclude at Rajpath after passing through Ashoka Road, Patel Chowk and Rafi Marg.

Apart from BJP president Nadda, a large number of party leaders and workers from Delhi and other parts of the country will participate in it, said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

Counting of votes for the presidential election will begin at 11am at the Parliament House here. It is likely to end by the evening.

Ruling NDA's Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in the favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

With ballot boxes from all states having reached the Parliament House, poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded round-the- clock.

Polling for the presidential election was held on Monday at 31 locations, including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

