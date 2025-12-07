Ankleshwar (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Air Force's renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team on Sunday enthralled thousands of spectators in Gujarat's Ankleshwar with a spectacular aerial performance showcasing exceptional agility, precision and teamwork.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the Sarang team, flying the indigenously developed Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv helicopters, executed a series of intricate formations and aerobatic manoeuvres, drawing loud applause from residents, students, aviation enthusiasts and local officials who had gathered to witness the event.

The breathtaking display highlighted the high level of professionalism and skill of IAF pilots and ground crew. The seamless coordination and synchronised flying of the "men and women in blue" left a lasting impression on the crowd, particularly inspiring young viewers.

"The Sarang team executed a series of complex formations and aerobatic sequences that highlighted the exceptional professionalism of IAF pilots and crew. The flying display left an indelible impression on the spectators, particularly the youth, who were visibly inspired by the display of courage and discipline. The seamless coordination of the men and women in blue instilled a sense of pride and inspiration among young viewers, motivating many to explore a career in the Indian Air Force and contribute to the defence of the nation," the release stated.

The Sarang team performed with five helicopters, captivati the crowd with their trademark manoeuvres, including the Wine Glass Formation, Diamond Formation, and the spectacular India Formation--a tribute to the spirit of the nation.

The Sarang Split also saw the helicopters soar together before dramatically peeling away in opposite directions with immaculate precision.

The crowd also witnessed the Heart Manoeuvre, in which the helicopters traced the shape of a heart across the sky--an aerial salute dedicated to the people of Ankleshwar.

The Sarang Team was formed in 2002 and flies indigenously built ALH helicopters. The Sarang's first international public display was in Singapore in 2004, and the team was ranked among the top 10 display teams in 2005 at the Al Ain Aerobatic Show in the UAE. (ANI)

