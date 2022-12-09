Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Friday said that the state government is all set to begin identification of farmers to provide them benefits of crop relief scheme in the drought hit blocks.

Also Read | Thane: Woman Arrested for Running Sex Racket, Four Women Rescued.

The government has declared 226 blocks in 22 districts of the state as drought hit this year, he told a gathering on the second day of Khatiyani Johar Yatra in Palamu district.

Also Read | Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Cancelled by ABC Amid Nick Carter's Sexual Assault Allegations.

"Around 30 lakh registered farmers will be provided benefits under the crop relief scheme soon. As many as 1.13 lakh farmers have already been identified in Palamu district for the scheme,” he said.

Livestock is the backbone of rural economy and police has been directed to take action along with animal husbandry department against cattle smugglers, he said.

Referring to Mukhyamantri Pashudan Yojana, he said the government has brought thousands of beneficiaries under it.

"We are providing livestock as well as animal sheds under the scheme. I appeal to the people to take benefit of the scheme, which will enhance livelihood and improve the health of people in the villages,” Soren said.

He claimed that his government has in the past three years has provided pensions to the old and destitute, ration to the underprivileged, old age pension benefits to government employees, compensatory leave to policemen, wage hikes to para teachers and anganwadi workers and financial assistance to adolescent girls.

Hitting out at BJP, Soren alleged that the previous 'double engine' government (same party rule in the state and the Centre) had caused great harm to the state. Jharkhand's 40 per cent children are suffering from malnutrition and 50 per cent women from anemia due to it.

“This is the achievement of BJP in the past 20 years,” he said.

On corruption charges against the Mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand, Soren said, “The opposition BJP is trying to pass on the blame for corruption and scams by its successive governments in the past on us by using central agencies. But its conspiracy will never be successful, it has failed every time”.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing with an illegal mining case against Soren.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister reviewed the progress of various development and welfare schemes in Garhwa and Palamu districts. He directed the officials to connect all the needy people with the welfare schemes of the government.

“Laxity in providing benefits to the people is not acceptable. Some officials of Palamu and Garhwa districts should change their functioning, otherwise action will be taken,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)