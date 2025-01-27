New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that if AAP comes to power 'Mahila Samman Yojana' would be implemented immediately and Rs 2,100 would be deposited in the account of every women.

He said this while addressing a public rally at Bijwasan Assembly Constituency on Monday in favour for AAP candidate Surender Bharadwaj.

Also Read | Delhi Jal Board Refutes AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's 'Poison in Water' Allegation; Explains Seasonal Ammonia Fluctuations in Yamuna.

Kejriwal said, "After the polls 'Mahila Samman Yojana' would be implemented first and Rs 2,100 would be deposited in the account of every women. For senior citizens if they fall ill, all their expenses would be met by Delhi government whether in government or private hospital. From now onwards even the house tenants would get free electricity bills."

Kejriwal said that 10 years ago he was given the responsibility in Delhi and since then he has been working hard.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"Before AAP came to power there used to be power cut for 6 to 8 hours. Generators had to be used everyday.Now In Delhi electricity is available for 24 hours. BJP has formed government in 20 states. In none of them 24 hours electricity is available. If BJP is given vote, again load shedding will become normal. In BJP ruled states the electricity bill goes up to Rs 5000," he claimed.

He further alleged that the BJP has announced that if it comes to power the Mohalla clinic would be shut.

"Do you want the Mohalla clinic to be closed? We will make additional three mohalla clinic in each ward. I have worked hard to improve the quality of government schools. BJP says they will shut all government schools. Should they be shut? BJP says free bus ride for women should stop," he further said.

Kejriwal said that ever since he went to jail their has been huge increase in water bill.

"Once AAP is voted back to power all those who have got wrong water bills they won't have to pay any amount," he said.

"A scheme is being developed to provide employment to all the unemployed youth. BJP says that the freebies should be stopped. Should free electricity be stopped? If BJP comes to power freebies worth Rs 30,000 monthly would be stopped including education and mohalla clinic health facility. I provide all the facilities from the taxes you give whereas the tax collected by BJP ruled states goes to their rich friends. When I provide free bus it costs 400 crores," he further said.

The race for Delhi's 70 assembly seats has intensified as Election Day approaches, with the main contenders -- BJP, AAP, and Congress -- trading criticisms. The elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for the 70 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)