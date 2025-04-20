North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul expressed her support for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act. She said that if the country is run by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court, then there is no need for Parliament.

Agnimitra Paul said, "He has said the right thing. The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. Then how can the Chief Justice of India deny the President's order? How can he deny the decision of the MPs and policymakers of the nation? If the country is run by the CJI and the Supreme Court, then there is no need for the Parliament. Everything should be done by the CJI then."

This comes amid controversy over Dubey's recent comments in which he criticised the Supreme Court. He alleged that the apex court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, even suggesting that the Parliament building should be shut down if the court continues making laws.

Dubey had said, "The top court has only one aim: 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and the State Assembly should be shut."

Following the controversy, the BJP has "completely rejected" and distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

In a post on X on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements." (ANI)

