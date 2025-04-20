Balodabazar, Apr 20 (PTI) A personal security officer of Congress MLA Indra Sao died after he allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Sunday, police said.

Constable Digeshwar Gagda (30) turned his AK-47 rifle on himself around 2.30 pm at his government quarter in front of the residence of the MLA in Bhatapara town, a police official said.

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

On hearing the gunshot, other staffers rushed there and found Gagda lying in a pool of blood, he said.

A native of Bastar district, Gagda had been deployed as the PSO for Sao, who represents Bhatapara constituency, since the last assembly elections in 2023, the official said.

Also Read | Om Prakash Killed: Former Karnataka DGP Murdered in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, Probe Launched.

A police team, along with personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory, rushed to the spot for a probe, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

As per preliminary information, Gagda had got married a couple of months back, and prima facie, family issues seem to be the reason that pushed him to take the extreme step, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)