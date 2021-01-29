New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): IFFCO, the world's leading fertilizer cooperative has bagged the highest tax payer award which was given by the Customs Department at Deendayal Port Trust Kandla, Gujarat.

"The award has again shown IFFCO's contribution to the growth & development of economic growth of our country. A Proud moment for everyone at IFFCO & Indian Cooperative Movement," IFFCO said in a release.

The award contained a citation plaque and was presented to O P Dayama, senior GM (Plant Head, IFFCO Kandla, by SK Mehta, IFoS, Chairman, Deendayal Port Trust, Dr Amiya Chandra, ITS, Development Commissioner, KASEZ and T V Ravi, IRS, Commissioner of Customs (Kandla & Mundra) on the occasion of International Customs Day celebrated on January 27, 2021 at Gandhidham, Gujarat.

The Kandla Customs gave the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) the 'Highest Tax Payer' award at Deendayal Port Trust Kandla on the occasion of International Customs Day celebrated on January 27 at Gandhidham in Gujarat.

IFFCO has a turnover of Rs 29,412 crore and a global group turnover of Rs 57,778 crore.

IFFCO is one of the world's largest cooperative societies and is wholly owned by Indian cooperatives engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of fertilizers.

According to recently published the 9th Annual World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) report published by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), IFFCO has been ranked First among Top 300 global Cooperatives as per ratio of turnover over Gross Domestic Product. (ANI)

