Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Friday welcomed the newly admitted batch of 1009 students with 220 female and 789 male students to the campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure and several new initiatives intended to give them a top-notch experience in one of the most prestigious academic Institute in the country.

The new academic session of the Institute for the Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Design students started on October 27.

Delivering an inaugural address to the students during the orientation program, Prof. TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, congratulated and welcomed, the new students and their guardians and highlighted the progress that IIT Guwahati has made specifically in areas of research and development, citations per faculty, placement statistics and that the institute is now a top attraction for best brains of the country.

Further, Prof. Sitharam advised the students to explore education, research and internship opportunities and also pursue their dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship and serve the nation in the best possible manner.

He also urged the incoming students to lead a disciplined life and enjoy campus life with various extracurricular activities being provided by the Institute to hone interpersonal skills and academic performance.

The 2022-23 batch starting at IIT Guwahati has a 10:37 female to male ratio with around 22 per cent female students in the batch.

Along with this, the batch also has 2 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) students from the United States of America.

While welcoming the students to IIT Guwahati, Prof. Kanduru V. Krishna, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Guwahati, highlighted the importance of academics and the systematic manner in which the courses and semesters will be conducted.

He also highlighted the importance of the courses being offered by the institute including the Sustainable Development Goals, opting for additional minor courses and also briefed about the ordinances and rules.

Highlighting the well-being session being conducted by the Institute to first-year students, Prof. Anamika Baruah, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati has four in-house counselors, digitally available 24 hours a day throughout the week, to make sure the physical and mental well-being of the students. We also have organized multiple orientation sessions for the students to familiarize them with the campus and hostel facilities for their convenience. At IIT Guwahati we focus on the overall growth and development of our students so that along with becoming good engineers or innovators, they also become good human beings and responsible citizens of the country."

IIT Guwahati has allotted hostel rooms to all the students from the fresh batch. The Institute has also provided accommodation to the parents who have visited the campus to drop off their children. For the convenience of students and their parents, the Institute has made arrangements to procure all the necessary items, from bedding to buckets to bicycles within the campus community hall and market.

The facility of e-riksha is also being provided to the newcomers and their parents to travel within the large lush green campus and orientation sessions on all the facilities including sports, canteens, library, computer labs and marketplaces at the campus are being conducted for them.One of the parents, Dr Viral Patel who has arrived from Ahmedabad, and whose son has been admitted to BTech CSE was very elated to arrive at the IIT Guwahati campus.

Dr Patel mentioned, on entering the campus it felt like we were coming to a resort and the physical infrastructure, greenery, hostel facilities, guest house for a few lucky parents and laboratories which we were able to visit are all world-class and beyond imagination. We feel fortunate that our son has been admitted to IIT Guwahati. The amenities in the Disang Hostel where our son resides are also excellent and both I and my wife have been having our food with him at the hostel mess daily as well as experiencing the vibrant environment of this campus.

IIT Guwahati has a Zero Tolerance to Ragging policy and has set up multiple anti-ragging squads at the department, hostel and Institute levels. Along with this the Institute also has an anti-ragging core committee towards any form of ragging and bullying on campus. (ANI)

