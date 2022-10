Khandwa, October 28: A Muslim cleric was sent to judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, according to an official on Friday.

The accused was identified as Maulvi Abdul Samad of Emanual Madrasa in the district located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, Khandwa. Uttar Pradesh: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued Near Mainpuri District; Released in Natural Habitat.

According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

"A case has been registered upon the complaint of the victim's mother. The accused Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and produced before the court," the police said.

The court sent the accused to jail. There is tremendous anger among the Muslim people regarding this matter that they have demanded strict punishment by sending such clerics to jail. People have also demanded the closure of such mosques.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)