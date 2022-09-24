New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of Mohali-based organisation Lakhwinder Singh Stone Crushers and many individuals at Una, Mohali, Panchkula and other places in connection with illegal mining in Una, Himachal Pradesh, said the officials on Friday.

In the raids conducted at the premises of Lakhwinder Singh Stone Crushers, Manav Khanna, Neeraj Prabhakar, Vishal alias Vicky and others, the federal agency seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, property documents and unaccounted cash of Rs 15.37 lakhs.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

Lakhwinder Singh Stone Crushers is a Mohali-based organisation that is in the business of mining and crushing. The firm has stone crushers and mines in various places of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bangalore.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Sadar Police Station, Una in 2021 by the Himachal Police against illegal mining at Swan River in Una District of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

The ED investigation revealed that rampant illegal mining was being carried out at locations in the region.

"The illegal mining included illegal mining of sand from river bed as well as stone mining from quarries. The modus operandi adopted by the persons includes excavation of sand and gravel beyond leased mining area, overshooting prescribed depth of mining thus causing excess mining," said the ED.

The searches revealed that illegal mining was also being conducted beyond the leased area, said the agency.

"The excess illegally mined sand, gravel and stone and boulder were being transported suspiciously without payment of requisite royalty and taxes to the state government," ED added.

Further, the ED said, massive environmental damage was also being caused due to non-adherence of environmental norms.

"A joint survey of these mines is being carried out to physically ascertain the extent of damage caused and quantum of illegal mining. Analysis of certain documents recovered from the searched locations revealed parallel sets of documents being maintained having details of actual mining for a short period of time," said the ED.

"Preliminary analysis of the documents shows that about Rs 35 crores worth of illegal mining has been done by the persons involved," added the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)