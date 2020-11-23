Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house, which doubled up as an illicit liquor den, and arrested eight people in this connection in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, Bihar police said.

The police recovered Rs 4.20 lakh cash from the possession of the accused.

"We had received secret information that Deepak Kumar and others are indulged in the liquor trade. We raided their residence. Illicit liquor and Rs 4.20 lakh cash have been seized from their possession," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan told reporters here.

"We are investigating the matter," he added. (ANI)

