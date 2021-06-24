Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Uttarakhand on Wednesday demanded that an FIR be filed against Yog guru Baba Ramdev for his reported statements about allopathic doctors.

In the letter to Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, the IMA's lawyer, on behalf of IMA President Dr Ajay Khanna, said that Ramdev had insulted the people in the medical fraternity and action should be taken against him.

Over the last few weeks, IMA branches in several other states have also sought action against Baba Ramdev for his statements regarding allopathic medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The controversy started with a video floating on social media, allegedly showing Ramdev terming modern allopathy "a stupid and failed science".

He was heard saying, "Allopathy is a stupid science and medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients."

His remarks caused massive outrage and the IMA sent over a legal notice to him

On June 16, the Chhattisgarh Police had registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Raipur's IMA unit against Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

As per the complaint, over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and issuing threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline organisations in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ramdev approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on the efficacy of allopathy in the treatment of COVID-19.

Ramdev has sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Associations' (IMA) Patna and Raipur branches, and transfer of FIRs to Delhi.

He has also sought clubbing and consolidation of FIRs and stay of the proceedings.

Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (ANI)

