India News | Image Sparks Fresh Buzz over Keralan CM Race; List Allegedly Backing KC Venugopal Surfaces

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): A fresh political controversy has emerged within the Congress in Keralam amid ongoing discussions over the next Chief Minister, after an image allegedly showing the preference list of Congress MLAs surfaced in public.

The image, published by The New Indian Express, reportedly shows a document in the possession of AICC observer Mukul Wasnik during the Congress legislature party consultations. The list is being interpreted as indicating support among MLAs for senior Congress leader KC Venugopal in the leadership race.

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According to the report, the photograph was taken after the observers completed consultations with newly elected Congress MLAs. The paper allegedly carried the names of legislators along with markings indicating whom they supported for the top post.

Among the names reportedly visible in the image are Sandeep Warrier, Sajeev Joseph, TO Mohanan, Sunny Joseph, Usha Vijayan, IC Balakrishnan and T Siddique.

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The report suggests that most names on the list carried the initials "KC", allegedly referring to KC Venugopal. Against the name of IC Balakrishnan, the initials "KC" and "RC" were reportedly written, which is being interpreted politically as support for both KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Sources within the Congress claim that the KC Venugopal camp is asserting support from a majority among the 63 Congress MLAs. The surfaced list is being viewed by political observers as strengthening that claim.

At the same time, supporters of KC Venugopal claim support from 46 MLAs. Three legislators informed the High Command that they would abide by its final decision, while eight MLAs backed the name of Ramesh Chennithala. Only six MLAs are learnt to have expressed support for Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the image, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said to ANI that questions regarding the document should be directed to Mukul Wasnik. He also clarified that he had not suggested any single name before the observers.

AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik had held consultations with newly elected MLAs and leaders of allied parties as part of the leadership selection process. After the meeting Maken said that the Congress High Command would take a final decision.

"Today, we submitted our report to the Congress President. The entire CLP passed a one-line resolution giving the Congress leadership the right to choose the CLP leader, and a copy of that resolution was also handed over. We spoke to MLAs one-on-one and noted down everything they said. Not just names, but many people had a lot to say. We have noted it down and submitted it to the high command," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)