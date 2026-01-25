Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of a fresh western disturbance in Himachal Pradesh even as cold wave conditions continued to prevail in several parts of the state.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh witnessed mostly isolated weather activity over the past 24 hours. Light rainfall was recorded at Pandoh in Mandi district, while snowfall was reported at Jot in Chamba district (7 cm) and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district (1 cm).

The department said minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged across the state, while maximum temperatures rose noticeably. However, maximum temperatures remained 2 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal at most places. Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 10 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district registered the highest maximum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius.

Cold day conditions were observed at Manali, Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur, while cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in the Una and Bilaspur districts. Strong winds were also reported, with gusts reaching up to 57 kmph at Narkanda, the IMD said.

The IMD has also forecast the possibility of heavy rain or snowfall, hailstorms, dense fog, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places during the coming days and has advised residents and travellers to remain alert.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours has brought normal life to a standstill in the tourist town of Manali, with national highways blocked and hundreds of tourists stranded in sub-zero conditions.

Continuous snowfall of nearly one to two feet, coupled with dangerous black icing on roads, has completely halted traffic movement on key highway stretches. Around seven to eight kilometres of the national highway near Manali remains blocked, forcing several tourists to abandon their vehicles and walk long distances through deep snow.

Many visitors attempting to reach Manali were compelled to trek around 10 to 20 kilometres while carrying luggage, causing severe hardship, especially for children and elderly passengers. Tourists trying to leave the hill station are also stuck due to massive traffic jams between Manali and Patli-Khol.

Earlier reports further indicated that several vehicles have remained stranded for more than 24 hours, with passengers spending the night inside their cars amid harsh weather conditions and limited access to basic facilities. (ANI)

