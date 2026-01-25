Kohima, January 25: If you are participating in the Nagaland State Lotteries and looking for details on how and where to check the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery results for today, January 25, here is everything you need to know. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery results from Kohima, with the draw scheduled to begin at 1 PM. This high-value draw, part of the widely followed “Dear” lottery series, attracts thousands of participants hoping to win the top prize. Interest remains high across the region for today’s Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery results.

Lottery remains a popular and legal form of gaming in Nagaland, conducted under the supervision of the state government. The Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw takes place at the Directorate of State Lotteries office in Kohima. Participants can check the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad dated January 25 to view the complete list of winners for today’s draw. Players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery to find out the winners’ names. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

When and Where to Check Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Results

The first prize of the Nagaland Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery carries a reward of INR 1 crore. In addition to the jackpot, the draw also includes second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. To check the Dear Wish Sunday lottery results, players can visit various authorised websites that publish the results online or watch the live online telecast of the draw linked above.

It is important to note that lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw for today, January 16, is being held. Among the well-known lottery schemes organised by the Nagaland State Lotteries are Dear Fame, Dear Spark, Dear Shine, Dear Destiny and Dear Magic.

