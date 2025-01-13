New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has developed a dedicated webpage to provide weather updates for the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering.

The Maha Kumbh began on Monday with tens of lakhs of people taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. It will continue until February 26.

The special webpage for the Maha Kumbh provides information on temperature, wind chill, wind speed and direction, humidity and air quality.

It also offers hourly, three-hourly and weekly forecasts for Prayagraj and neighbouring cities, including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies in Prayagraj and nearby regions over the next two to three days along with continuing foggy conditions.

