Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted inclement weather over Assam in next 24 hours with likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected across western and southern parts of the State in next 2-3 days.

In a press statement, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that, as per the IMD forecast, the weather pattern suggests that a well-marked low pressure area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 0830 hrs IST of today.

"Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a Depression over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Under this influence of weather, heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty wind is expected in the western and southern districts of Assam viz. Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darang, Udalguri, Marigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi etc," the ASDMA said.

It also stated that, in Guwahati city, continued downpours could aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests all the people of the State and specially Guwahati city dwellers to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain," ASDMA said in the press statement.

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness. (ANI)

