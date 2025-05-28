Barabanki, May 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent a personal letter of congratulation and gifts to Ramkeval, who recently became the first in his village, Nizampur, to pass the class 10 board exams. The letter and mementos to the Dalit boy were handed over on Wednesday by local MP Tanuj Punia in Nizampur, located in the Ahmedpur gram panchayat of Ramsanehighat tehsil. Gandhi described the student's achievement as a "historic moment for the entire village" and praised his persistence despite challenges.

"Your achievement is not only personal but also a historic occasion for Nizampur," Gandhi wrote. "Your determination to succeed despite the odds will inspire many students. You've proved that strong willpower can break any barrier. Dr Ambedkar always stressed the importance of education, and your success, built on hard work and dedication, will open many doors for your future," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said. ‘EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan’: MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi’s Claim on Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi also extended his congratulations to Ramkeval's parents, calling the family's journey a testament to perseverance and hope. Punia congratulated Ramkeval in person and assured his family of full support in the boy's education. "It is our duty to support talented students like Ramkeval. We will make every effort to ensure he receives the higher education he deserves and brings further pride to his village, district, and state," he said. J-K: Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Geeta Bhawan Temple in Poonch.

Rahul Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Dalit Student Ramkeval

बाराबंकी जिले के निजामपुर गांव के रहने वाले रामकेवल देश की आज़ादी के बाद अपने गांव में हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले पहले छात्र हैं। दसवीं पास करने के लिए रामकेवल ने मजदूरी तक की। रामकेवल ने यह साबित कर दिया कि अगर इरादे मजबूत हों और सही दिशा में मेहनत की जाए तो बड़ी… pic.twitter.com/BEjz7qjuUj — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) May 28, 2025

Punia also said Ramkeval's achievement was made possible by the Government Inter College set up in Ahmedpur during the UPA-II government. The school was constructed in 2011-12 under the Multi-Sectoral District Plan. "The school opened doors for children like Ramkeval… Thanks to PL Punia's persistent efforts, this institution has helped make possible what was once unimaginable for families in remote villages like Nizampur," Gandhi wrote. Ramkeval was felicitated earlier by the district administration too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)