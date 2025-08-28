Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning expected to occur across various parts of Guwahati city in the next 24 hours.

The weather pattern suggests that rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning (upto 6 cm/24 hours) is very likely to occur at most places of the city along with an intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hour) in the coming 24 hours which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests all residents of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents in low-lying and hilly areas should remain vigilant for any signs of flooding or landslides.

The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness. (ANI)

