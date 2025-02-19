New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that users' experience on highway toll plazas will not be impacted with the implementation of new norms on FASTag transactions.

The clarification came after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems, introduced a new regulation with regard to delayed transactions due to inactive FASTags at toll plazas. The rules have come into effect on February 17.

The NPCI circular aims to ensure that the FASTag transactions are settled within the reasonable time of vehicle passing a toll plaza so that customers are not harassed by late transactions, NHAI said in a statement.

"The circular has been issued by NPCI to facilitate resolution of disputes between acquirer bank and issuer bank on FASTag status while vehicle crosses toll plazas," it said.

The NHAI further said that all National Highway toll plazas operate on ICD 2.5 protocol which gives real-time tag status, hence FASTag customers can recharge the tag any time before crossing the toll booth.

Some toll plazas on state highways are still on ICD 2.4 protocol which needs regular updates of tag status. It is being planned to shift all such toll plazas to ICD 2.5 protocol, shortly, it said.

ICD refers to interface control document.

FASTag users are encouraged to link their FASTag wallet to UPI/current/savings accounts under auto-recharge setting to eliminate the need for manual recharges.

Customers are able to recharge their FASTags any time before reaching the toll, using a variety of payment channels such as UPI and net banking, among others.

