New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Crime Branch, Delhi police conducted a series of operations in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi on Sunday. Two drug cartels were busted. A total of six drug peddlers were arrested.

Huge quantity of narcotics, including 1307 gm of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 Cr in the international market was seized by the task force.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Just a day ago, on Saturday, a team of Special Cell arrested three kingpins of an interstate drug syndicate here who were involved in supplying contraband drugs for the last eight years.

In the recent past information was being received that a drug syndicate operated by Kuldeep along with his associate Rishi Prasad was supplying illegal narcotics in the Delhi-NCR area.

The team members further developed the information through secret informers and technical analysis. Continuous efforts to develop information by HC Dinesh Kumar and HC Parmod Kumar and other team members revealed that a deal was maturing between Rishi and Kuldeep regarding the supply of a huge quantity of contraband under the NDPS Act.

Subsequently, they were apprehended by the police team. After compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, contraband was recovered from the possession of both accused Rishi Kumar Singh and Kuldeep Kumar.

The contraband included - Two cardboard boxes containing Alprazolam Tablets IP 0.5 mg, and Alprasafe-0.5. Each cardboard contained 100 small boxes and each small box contained 10x10x6 tablets; Three cardboard boxes containing AKumentis tablets of 'Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsule' (325 mg + 10 mg + 50 mg). Each cardboard box contained 60 small boxes and each small box contained 10x8x3 tablets; Six cardboard boxes containing PROXYWEL SPAS tablets of 'Paracetamol, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride and Tramadol Hydrochloride Capsule'. Each cardboard box contained 60 small boxes and each small box contained 10x8x3 tablets. (ANI)

