New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A Delhi Court on Monday rejected the bail applications of the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across the India-Bangladesh border and the then BSF Commandant, both arrested in the case.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh rejected the applications of kingpin Mohd. Enamul Haque and Satish Kumar, the then Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF), saying they cannot be granted the relief at this stage.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana said there was an entire paper trail of money laundering present in the case and the investigation was in its initial stage.

Rana told the court that Haque acquired a huge amount of wealth from the proceeds of crime generated out of cross-border activities and violated several laws.

According to the ED, the case was lodged following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Kumar.

The FIR alleged that Haque, along with Kumar and other public servants and private persons, was involved in the smuggling of cattle.

It was alleged that Haque paid bribes to the security personnel to facilitate the illegal trade.

