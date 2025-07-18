New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The leaders of the INDIA Bloc will virtually meet on July 19 to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament. Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the meeting will take place at 7 pm on Saturday.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, "A meeting of the leaders of the INDIA parties will be held online on 19th July 2025, at 7 pm to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country."

Congress MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain confirmed the same, "Top leaders of INDIA parties to meet virtually before the monsoon session on 19th July at 7 PM to discuss important issues."

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA Bloc will also hold a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the same day.

Yadav raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, saying that he manner in which the exercise is being conducted, it is dangerous for the democracy.

"We have no problem with the Special Intensive Review (SIR) exercise, but the manner in which this exercise is being conducted is dangerous for democracy... We cannot see democracy ending... We will fight against it on every platform. We are writing letters to all the big leaders of the country and will attend the INDIA alliance meeting to be held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the 19th," Tejashwi said on Thursday.

The opposition parties have been targeting the Election Commission over the voter list revision in Bihar, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier on Thursday, KC Venugopal questioned the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, stating that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should act as a "neutral player" ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday once again raised concern over SIR of electoral rolls carried out in poll bound Bihar after former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa criticised the state's electoral roll revision by the Election Commission if India.

"The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll is a deliberate and diabolical move to rig the elections through large-scale disenfranchisement. A PM who masterminded notebandi has orchestrated this votebandi," Ramesh posted on X while sharing a recent interview of Lavasa.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi cited media reports and alleged that "massive irregularities" are coming to light in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in poll-bound Bihar and questioned the independence of the Election Commission.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to rush the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

"The ECI should provide us the contacts of the contact numbers of the Booth Level Officers and the members of our party will ask those BLOs about where they found people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar... 60-70 per cent of the youth from Seemanchal are working in other states... They should not conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in a hurry," the AIMIM chief told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reported on Thursday that 89.7 per cent of the existing electors have submitted their enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The draft electoral roll for Bihar will be published on August 1, 2025.

"As of today, 89.7% of the existing electors have given their Enumeration Form to be included in the draft Electoral-Roll to be published on 1st August, 2025," the ECI said in an official statement. (ANI)

