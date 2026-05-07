India News | India Called Pakistan's 'nuclear Bluff' During Operation Sindoor: Vice Admiral AN Pramod

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod on Thursday said Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's capability to strike terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and effectively "called the bluff" on Pakistan's nuclear threats.

Addressing a press conference here, on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Vice Admiral Pramod said the operation reflected India's strategic resolve, operational preparedness and growing indigenous defence capabilities.

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"By striking the terror hubs in the heart of Pakistan using long-range precision weapons, India effectively called the bluff on Pakistan's nuclear blackmail," Vice Admiral Pramod said.

He said the operation highlighted the strategic vision of the national leadership, which provided a "precise and unambiguous mandate" along with operational freedom to the armed forces.

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"Operation Sindoor underscored the strategic vision of our national leadership, which provided a precise and unambiguous mandate and the necessary operational freedom enabling decisive kinetic action by the Indian Defence Forces," he stated.

Vice Admiral Pramod said naval personnel participated alongside the Indian Army and Indian Air Force during the precision strikes carried out on the night of May 6-7, 2025.

"On the night of the 6th-7th May, the naval personnel also participated in the precision strikes on terror infrastructure alongside the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, underscoring jointness," he said.

He further noted that the forward deployment of the Indian Navy forced Pakistani naval and air units into a defensive posture close to their coastline and harbours.

"As the campaign unfolded, forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled Pakistani naval and air units to enter a defensive posture largely confined to harbours or operating close to their coastline," he added.

The Vice Admiral also highlighted the role of indigenous defence systems, including drones, layered defence systems and counter-uncrewed aerial systems, in the operation.

"The performance of indigenous ships such as aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers validated the Indian Navy's investment in indigenous capability, blue-water readiness and integrated war fighting," he said.

Meanwhile, former Director General of Military Operations Rajiv Ghai described Operation Sindoor as a "defining moment" in India's strategic journey and said it marked a shift in India's approach towards counter-terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing more than 100 terrorists.

The military confrontation lasted four days before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)