The exercise will be conducted in three phases (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The 1st edition of the joint tabletop exercise, CINBAX, between the Indian Army and the Cambodian Army commenced at the Foreign Training Node, Pune on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The exercise will be conducted from December 1 to 8. The Cambodian Army contingent will comprise 20 personnel and the Indian Army contingent will also comprise 20 personnel from an Infantry Brigade, the ministry added.

Also Read | Germany: Volkswagen Strikes Called by Trade Union.

Exercise CINBAX is a planning exercise aimed at the wargame conduct of joint Counter Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will focus on discussions about the establishment of a joint training task force for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance besides planning operations in the CT environment. Various contingencies will be war-gamed and the employment of force multipliers in the sub-conventional operations will also be discussed. The exercise will also involve discussion on information operations, cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, logistics and casualty management, HADR operations etc, the ministry said.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Hyderabad: SBI Branch Manager Prevents Online, Saves Senior Citizen Couple's INR 30 Lakh Savings.

The exercise will be conducted in three phases. Phase I will focus on preparations and orientation of participants for CT operations during UN peacekeeping missions. Phase II will involve the conduct of the tabletop exercises and Phase III will involve the finalisation of plans and summing up.

This will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aims to enable the participants to comprehend the procedures through situation-based discussions and tactical exercises, it added.

The exercise will also showcase weapons and equipment of the Indian origin promoting 'Atmanirbharta' and indigenous capabilities in defence production.

The inaugural edition of exercise CINBAX will focus on enhancing trust, and camaraderie and achieving the desired level of interoperability between troops of both sides. It will also enhance the joint operational efficiency of both the Armies while undertaking peacekeeping operations, added the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)