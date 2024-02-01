New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The country is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses under the rural housing scheme and two crore more will be constructed in the next five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

She said to meet investment needs, the government will prepare the financial sector in terms of size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework.

The government will facilitate high and more resource-efficient economic growth to ensure energy security for the country.

She added that India as a G20 host has showed the way forward and built a consensus for solutions for problems being faced by the world.

India organised the G20 summit here at Bharat Mandapam last year.

