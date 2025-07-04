New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): In a significant milestone for India's animal health system and international trade facilitation, the country has established and secured global recognition for its first Equine Disease-Free Compartment (EDFC).

Recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on July 3, this approved facility at the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College, Meerut Cantonment, Uttar Pradesh, marks a major step towards enabling the international movement of Indian sport horses in compliance with global biosecurity and animal health standards.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, with the implementation of robust biosecurity protocols, stringent veterinary surveillance, and adherence to international norms, Indian sport horses from this facility are now eligible to travel and compete abroad.

This significantly enhances the prospects of Indian riders and horses in global equestrian competitions, raising India's profile in the international equestrian arena.

The compartment also supports the broader development of horse-related activities in the country, including sports, breeding, and high-value equine trade, while strengthening India's biosecurity and disease preparedness framework.

"The EDFC has been officially declared free from Equine Infectious Anaemia, Equine Influenza, Equine Piroplasmosis, Glanders, and Surra. Additionally, India has historically remained free from African Horse Sickness since 2014." Ministry added

Ministry further added that This achievement is the result of close coordination among the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; the Directorate of Remount Veterinary Services, Ministry of Defence; the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI); and the Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The approval follows the standards outlined in the WOAH Terrestrial Animal Health Code, which provides the framework for compartmentalisation--a science-based approach for managing a defined animal subpopulation with a distinct health status, maintained through stringent biosecurity and husbandry practices.

The EDFC operates under comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) encompassing disease exclusion protocols, pest control, physical security, hygiene, sanitation, animal health monitoring, waste management, and continuous surveillance, all aligned with international best practices.

This recognition underscores India's growing leadership in implementing internationally harmonised, science-based animal health systems that facilitate safe trade and support emerging sectors, such as equestrian sports. Importantly, India is also applying the same compartmentalisation approach to the poultry sector, with the development of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Free Compartments to enable the safe export of poultry products from certified establishments.

Together, these efforts reflect a comprehensive national strategy to strengthen biosecurity, promote export readiness, and build resilient animal health systems aligned with global standards. (ANI)

