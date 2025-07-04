Washington, July 4: A 21-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in the US coastal city of Miami in connection with the alleged attack on a fellow passenger mid-air. The incident occurred on June 30 on board a Frontier Flight from Philadelphia to Miami. Even as the accused, identified as Ishaan Sharma, allegedly attacked a fellow passenger, he suffered injury near the eye area, while the victim, Keanu Evans, suffered minor injuries.

As the plane landed in Miami, Sharma was arrested and charged with battery (a harmful or offensive act against another person). Sharma was produced before a court on Tuesday, which set his bond at $500 and barred him from approaching the victim in any way. During the hearing, Sharma's lawyer said that his client was meditating and observing silent practice, which the victim, Evans, assumed was a threat. Indian-Origin Man Ishaan Sharma Arrested After Mid-Air Brawl on Frontier Airlines Flight; Accused of Choking Co-Passenger, Making Death Threats (Watch Video).

"My client is from a religion where he was meditating. Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not like that," the lawyer stated. A video of the incident, which went viral, showed two men (Sharma and Evans) trying to grab each other's necks. A fellow passenger can be heard saying, "Let him go. Stop, let him go," while a crew member said, "Sir, you have to sit down." Indian Father-Daughter Duo Killed in Virginia: US Man Shoots Dead Pradeepbhai Patel, Urvi Patel After Argument Over Liquor Store’s Operating Hours; Arrested.

Meanwhile, victim Evans told media outlets that the accused muttered strange things and issued death threats. Evans shared that he went to the washroom and informed the flight attendants about Sharma, who suggested that he press the assistance button if it continued. Evans claimed that Sharma became irked when he pressed the assistance button to seek help. The accused was heard saying, "You puny, mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death", Evans told 7News. The victim claimed that the situation escalated, and Sharma started choking him.

