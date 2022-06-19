New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India on Sunday reported 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months with India reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, India's COVID infection count has surged to 43,296,692 since March 2020 when the pandemic emerged in the country.

With over 12,000 fresh cases, India's active caseload has gone up to 72,474, which accounts for 0.17 per cent of the total cases.

The government data also informed that as many as 8,518 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, thereby, increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,99,363. The recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent at present.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.89 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.50 per cent.

In India, the fresh infection was detected after conducting 4,46,387 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 85.78 crores.

Under the nationwide vaccination program, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.14 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 12.77 crores (12,77,80,635) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'. (ANI)

