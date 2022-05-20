New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): India registered 2,259 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 15,044, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.53 per cent.

A total of 2,614 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,25,92,455 across the country. India's recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent.

The country also reported 20 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,323.

The country has conducted 4,51,179 COVID tests in the last 24 hours while total 84.58 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India administered a total of 15,12,766 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,91,96,32,518. (ANI)

