New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India on Thursday re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from its embassy after the Taliban seized power last August.

"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Recently, another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban," it said in a statement.

The MEA said an assessment of the security situation was also carried out during the visit of that team.

"Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, will continue to guide our approach going forward," the MEA said.

