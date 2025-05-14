New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) India has stepped up efforts to designate TRF, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a UN-listed terror outfit for its alleged involvement in carrying out the Pahalgam attack.

An Indian technical team is in New York and is interacting today with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the United Nations, official sources said.

The team will also be meeting with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), they said.

The team is expected to provide some materials to the relevant UN committees on the alleged involvement of The Resistance Front (TRF) in the strike, it is learnt.

The TRF, a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group LeT, had claimed responsibility for the dastardly April 22 attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India had vowed to go after terrorists and their backers after the attack. It launched ‘Operation Sindoor' on May 7, striking terror infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

